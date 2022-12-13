1.5 Tons Of Cannabis Seized In Caribbean Sea – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The French Navy vessel Ventôse crew seized 1.5 tons of cannabis from a suspicious vessel in the Caribbean sea.

The Forces Armées Aux Antilles Facebook page said the seizure occurred on December 7, 2022.

According Monday’s Facebook post, 27 bundles tested positive for cannabis.

The French authorities handed the 11-member crew, the vessel, and the drugs over to Venezuelan law enforcement officials.

The seizure resulted from international cooperation involving French, Venezuelan, and other law enforcement agencies.

It was the 9th seizure of the year by French forces in the Caribbean, resulting in a total of 5 tons of narcotics intercepted in 2022.

