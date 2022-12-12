1 dead, another wounded in shooting in Point Fortin

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man was shot dead outside a bar in Point Fortin on Sunday night, leaving another wounded.

The police identified the dead man as Jeremy Lendore, 32, of Hollywood Road in Point Fortin.

The police said Michael Gopie, 31, survived. He runs Chill Restaurant and Bar at Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Road, where the shooting happened.

A police report said gunshots rang out at around 9. 30 pm hitting the two as patrons ran to safety.

After the gunshots stopped, patrons found Lendore’s body on the ground with wounds to the head and back.

Gopie was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital. Up to Monday, he was still hospitalised in stable condition.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com