10 Vincentian students awarded scholarships to study in Cuba 

The Cuban Ambassador Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry (front) standing with the awardees.

By Admin. Updated 11:26 a.m., Friday, June 13, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Ten (10) Vincentian students were granted scholarships by the Cuban government at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Cuban embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 12.

“Before representatives of the Government Services Commission of this sister nation and the students relatives, the students received all the documentation that makes them ready to travel to Cuba and begin the new academic stage in specialties such as Medicine, Biology and nursing,” the Embassy said.

The students are Ms. Ariel Small who will pursue a BSc in Biology, Ms. O´neilia George who will pursue a BSc in Biology, Ms. Deja Isaacs, Ms. Jia Gloster, Ms. Kindine James, Ms. Simonique Da Silva, and Ms. Nelise Williams who will pursue Medicine, Ms. La Rika Jones who will pursue a BS in Health Technology, Mr. Solomon Williams who will pursue a BS in Health Technology, and Mr. Tristan Simmons who will pursue a BS in Health Techcnology.

The Cuban ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry, pointed out that despite Cuba’s current economic difficulties, the firm will to continue helping sister nations like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has not changed. He said that students will have the privilege of studying in one of the world’s leading medical powers, where not only good doctors and specialists are trained, but also excellent human beings.

The diplomat noted that students will acquire the knowledge required to develop their professional profiles, as well as receive a cultural and integral preparation for life, which will mark their future, because the possibility of living and sharing with those who arrive in Cuba from the most diverse regions of the world is unique, and gives them powerful tools to understand and appreciate the world.

Cuba awards dozens of scholarships annually to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of a bilateral agreement that demonstrates the brotherhood and solidarity between both nations.

