The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 10 year old girl was hit by a car on factory road near Sparkling Foods Supermarket about 8pm Sunday.

The child was alone when crossing the street when the vehicle, driven by a male, struck her.

The driver remained in the scene The child was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the EMS.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

SOURCE: State Media

