110 active Covid-19 cases now recorded in SVG

There are now 110 active cases of Covid 19 in in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health says there were 17 new cases recorded on Tuesday May 17th from 75 PCR samples, and 26 new cases recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

The Ministry says one unvaccinated person is currently hospitalized with Covid 19, and 17 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

8,570 cases of Covid 19 and 8,354 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 106 persons have died from the disease.

70,397 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,291 persons have received their first dose; 30,466 have received their second dose and 3,640 have received boosters.