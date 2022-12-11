14 homeless after 4-Y-O accidentally sets NWD house on fire

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Mabaruma house on fire this morning

A four-year-old boy accidentally set his family’s two-storey wooden home on fire this morning while playing with matches in Mabaruma, North-West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

Flames and smoke began pouring from one of the rooms on the bottom flat of the house at around 9:40h, which alerted family members. The Fire Service was however called to the scene at about 10:16h, and when they arrived, the home was already engulfed by thick black smoke with flames coming out the windows.

The GFS officers said when they arrived, they quickly determined that no one was left inside the building, and began tackling the blaze. But despite their efforts, the house was completely destroyed, leaving the 14 occupants which include children homeless.

The family was also unable to save any of their belongings.

The child’s mother Mariella Small told officials of the Guyana Fire Service that no one was around at the time when her preschooler took matches and lit their mattress on fire.

Upon seeing the flames, everyone from the home evacuated the building, and within a short time, the entire house went up in flames.

No one was injured, Fire officials said. Nevertheless, an investigation will be conducted.

NewsAmericasNow.com