140 million dollars has been spent in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and volcanic eruption

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has spent over 140 million dollars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere volcanic eruption.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement in Parliament yesterday, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said the budgeted expenditure continues as they seek to recover from the challenges.

He said as a result of the challenges, the Government has decided to implement certain measures.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CERTAIN-MEASURES.mp3

Members of Parliament also debated a Motion by the Opposition concerning the development and operation of a quarry at Richmond in North Leeward.

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday May 10th at 9am.