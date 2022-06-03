144 active Covid-19 cases now recorded in SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now 144 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says eleven new cases were recorded on Wednesday from 33 PCR Tests, and 10 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

Four recoveries were noted on Wednesday, and four persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated

8,762 cases of Covid 19 and 8,510 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 108 persons have died from the disease.

71,018 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered here. 36,580 persons have received their first dose; 30,661 have received their second dose and 3,777 persons have received boosters.