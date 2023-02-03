$150,000 fine for motorists ‘operating a smoking vehicle’ Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Motorists who are caught operating a vehicle with smoke coming from the engine to the point where it causes a nuisance to obstruct the vision of other road users could end up paying a fine of $150,000.

This is part of the Road Traffic Act which took effect on Tuesday and has sharply increased the penalties for several offences.

“Operating a motor vehicle where the exhaust or smoke from the engine causes a nuisance to, or obstructs the vision of other road users” On Summary conviction in a Parish Court to a fine not exceeding $150,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months. Reg 66(2),” a post of the JCF social media page outlined.

Other breaches that attract hefty fines were also outlined

One of them was a motorist who fails to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle will be fined $25,000.

Unlicensed driving schools can be fined up to $100,000 in the parish court, while failure to prominently display the valid licence or certified copy of licence of a driving school will attract a charge of $10,000.

A fine of up to $300,000 or imprisonment for up to six months will be given for falsely advertising that a person is the holder of a licence to operate a driving school.

Drivers who damage a road sign with a motor vehicle will be fined $50,000, while those who stop a motor vehicle at any point within 12 metres of either side of a bus stop sign erected on the same road will be fined $10,000.

Motorists carrying dangerous goods without the appropriate transport emergency cards and manifests can be fined up to $250,000 in the parish court or be imprisoned for five months.

If drivers transporting dangerous goods are not certified to do so they will be fined $20,000, and $25,000 for transporting a passenger who is not appropriately qualified.

