17-year-old ‘Farmer Brown’ wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Tamal Maleak Taylor alias ‘Farmer or Farmer Brown’.

The 17-year-old, whose last known address is #370 Citrine Road, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is approximately five feet six inches tall of a light brown complexion and with a slim built.

Tamal Maleak Taylor is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Tamal Maleak Taylor, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

NewsAmericasNow.com