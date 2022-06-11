186 active Covid-19 cases now recorded in SVG

There are now 186 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the numbers continue to climb.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment said 7 new cases were recorded on Thursday, from 21 PCR Tests, and 5 new cases were recorded from Rapid Antigen tests.

10 recoveries were noted on Thursday, and three persons are currently hospitalized with the virus. Two are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

8,895 cases of Covid 19 and 8,601 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 108 persons have died from the disease.

71,280 Covid 19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 36,680 persons have received their first dose; 30,755 have received their second dose and 3,845 persons have received boosters.