19-year-old Charged in Clare Hall School Attack

19yr-old Charged in Clare Hall School Attack

On Tuesday 7th February, the police arrested and charged 19-year-old Gerard DeFreitas of Clare Hall in connection with the January 31st incident at the Clare Hall Secondary school.

He was charged with Trespassing on the school’s compound; Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon, and Assault.

He was taken before the court the said day. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison. A trial date is set for April 20, 2023.

