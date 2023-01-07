2 held, 2 guns found in Laventille, Morvant, San Juan, Santa Cruz raids

Black Immigrant Daily News

Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and North Eastern Division (NED) police found two loaded guns and arrested two men during “sustained anti-crime exercises.”

A police statement said IATF police went to Leotaud Street in Laventille between 3 am and 4.30 am on Friday, where they stopped and searched a 25-year-old man.

The police found a Taurus pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition and arrested him.

Meanwhile, police from the NED Intelligence Unit held an exercise between 6 pm on Thursday and 3 am on Friday in the Morvant, San Juan, Barataria and Santa Cruz districts.

The statement said the police stopped and searched a male suspect and found a Beretta pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.

They then arrested the suspect.

Acting Snr Supt Edwards, acting Supt Ravenales and ASP Singh led the exercise which included NED Task Force police.

Investigations are ongoing.

