2021 records the lowest crime rate in 14 years – NBC SVG

Commissioner of Police Colin John says 2021 has been a very challenging year for the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

In his Christmas Message, Commissioner John said that the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in April of this year – securing our citizens and the maintenance of law and order have tested us the most.

But through it all, and under very difficult circumstances, the men and women of the RSVGPF performed commendably well.

The Police Commissioner said he is pleased that crimes continue to trend downwards. Once again, there has been a marked reduction in crimes and criminal activities in SVG over the corresponding period in 2020.

More importantly, 2021 has seen the lowest crime rate ever recorded over the last fourteen (14) years. At the time of writing this message, there were a total of 3562 crimes reported for 2021.

This shows a reduction of 31% over the same period in 2020 which recorded a total of 5148 crimes.

The top cop says this reduction came about as a result of different factors including; improved detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes, a more determined and focussed police force, improved police, and public partnerships, and undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic among others.

The men and women who I am honoured to lead will continue to do their best to maintain a level of security in SVG where everyone can feel safe and comfortable while conducting spiritual, cultural, social, and business activities daily.

The Police Commissioner is urging all Vincentians and visitors alike to comply with the COVID-19 protocols – be alert and do not make yourselves targets for opportunistic criminals.

He is also calling on persons to work along with the police, as we seek together to make SVG a safer and more prosperous country.

The Police Commissioner’s Christmas Message has as its theme “Give Love on Christmas Day”