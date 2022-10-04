2022 National Science and Technology Fair will be held in November

The 2022 National Science and Technology Fair will be held from November 7th to 11th with the theme “Scientific Innovation and Creativity – Keys to Our Nation’s Resiliency

The Ministry of Education today hosted the official launch of the Fair at the Curriculum Development Unit Conference Room.

Education Officer for Science, Juanita Hunte-King say the fair will be held at Kingstown Anglican School Annex opposite the Victoria Park in Kingstown.

She outlined the objectives of the Fair.

Mrs. Hunte-King also highlighted the importance of the theme.

