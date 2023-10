This year’s Everything Vincy Expo Plus will have activities for the entire family.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Glen Beache speaking on the Talk Yuh Talk program on NBC Radio this morning said that they are making the Expo a good family outing for everyone.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/BEACHE-F2F.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files