2023 Miss SVG contestants officially revealed

Nine Vincentian beauties were unveiled last evening for the 2023 edition of the Miss SVG pageant slated for October 7th.

The nine young ladies are Letiesha Barbour – Miss Grenadine House, Denicia Boatswain – Miss Metrocint General Insurance Limited, Deana Fairbairn – Miss National Lotteries Authority, Arena Foy – Miss Massy Stores Limited, Trina Hooper – Miss Play 4, Nia Laborde – Miss Flow, Simesha Millington – Coreas ACE Hardware, Tara Richardson – Miss JCI St. Vincent and Royesha Telemaque – Miss Intransit Exports.

Reflecting on last year’s pageant, Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee Aviar Charles said the pageant was well executed, and they intend to build on the success stories and host an even better Miss SVG Pageant this year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/AVIAR-REFLECTION.mp3

Miss SVG 2023 is being held with the theme “Crowned Jewels”.