2023 Miss SVG contestants will be revealed this evening

The Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation CDC, will this evening host the unveiling ceremony for the nine contestants in this year’s Miss SVG Pageant.

The ceremony will feature the reigning Miss SVG; Jada Ross and this year’s contestants, who will be supported by their Chaperones and sponsors.

The event will hear addresses from Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC Ricardo Adams, and Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Aviar Charles.

This evening, the contestants will be introduced, sashed by their sponsors, and share a bit about themselves and their journey. Tonight’s event will be held at La Vue Boutique Hotel from eight, and will be livestreamed on the Miss SVG Facebook page

The Miss SVG pageant will be held on Saturday, 7th October 2023 and contestants will vie for the prestigious title, a fully-funded scholarship, and other cash prizes.

Photo credit: Miss SVG Pageant