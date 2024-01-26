2023 total preliminary visitor expenditure expected to surpass half a billion dollars

Total preliminary visitor expenditure for tourism for the year 2023 is expected to surpass half a billion EC dollars for the first time.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James during his inaugural state of tourism industry address on Tuesday.

Minister James noted that the achievements were recorded before the opening of Sandals, Holiday Inn Express and all major hotel chains.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TOURISM-EXPENDITURE.mp3

The Tourism Minister said that the outlook for the tourism industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines is buoyant.

Minister James stated that in 2024 total arrivals will surpass 2019 by up to 7.1 per cent.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TOURISM-EXPENDITURE1.mp3