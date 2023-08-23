2024 will be a year of major opportunities for Cultural Practitioners – says PM Gonsalves

2024 will be a year of major opportunities for Cultural Practitioners across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the point during Monday’s Prize-Giving Ceremony for Vincy Mas 2023, hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host a major Summit for CELAC Heads of State and their Delegations in February 2024 and this will present an opportunity for many of the nation’s entertainers to earn income.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-2024-CULTURE1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there will also be a range of Cultural activities during the month of March 2024 as this country celebrates National Heroes and Heritage Month.

He said in April 2024 the Rotary Club will also hold a ceremony for their regional convocation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and there will be Gospel activities during the month of May.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-2024-CULTURE2.mp3

Photo credit: VincyMas Facebook