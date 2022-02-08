260 Active cases now recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines – NBC SVG

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says three new PCR positive cases were reported on Sunday February 6th from 28 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 10.71-percent; and two rapid antigen positive cases were also recorded on Sunday February 6th

There are now 260 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after 80 recoveries were recorded on Sunday February 6th.

The Ministry says twelve persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19, and all twelve are unvaccinated.

8134 cases of Covid19 and 6349 recoveries have so far been recorded here, and 99 persons have succumbed to the virus.

And the Ministry of Health says 64,991 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine have so far been administered here.

34,479 persons have received their first dose, while 27,972 have received their second dose, and 2,540 have received boosters.