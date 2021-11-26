27 Female Entrepreneurs received Covid-19 relief Grants

Some 96-thousand EC dollars in COVID relief Grants were distributed to twelve businesses owned by women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

The grants were awarded to the entrepreneurs who participated in the Women’s Empowerment Project funded by Republic of China Taiwan through the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED).

The project, which catered to twenty-seven (27) female entrepreneurs in two categories, is an initiative entitled ‘Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19’.

The objective is to boost the country’s economy following the impact of the pandemic and maintaining social stability by strengthening women’s economic empowerment through employment and entrepreneurship.

Under the project, twelve women entrepreneurs were selected by CED and participated in a series of business management trainings conducted by Taiwan Technical Mission supported by CED between September and October.

Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan, presented grants of 8thousand dollars to the businesses at the Embassy yesterday.