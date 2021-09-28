3 Polish regions repeal ‘LGBT-free’ motions

Numerous local authorities in Poland declared themselves free of “LGBT ideology” in 2019, part of a conflict in the predominantly Catholic country between liberals and religious conservatives, who see the struggle for gay rights as a threat to traditional values.

This set Poland on a collision course with the European Commission, which says the zones may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

Councilors in the southeasterly Podkarpackie and Lubelskie provinces and in the southerly Malopolskie province, three of nearly a hundred municipalities and provinces that adopted motions declaring themselves free of “LGBT ideology,” all voted to repeal the motions on Monday.

In Podkarpackie, a new resolution entitled “Podkarpackie as a region of well-established tolerance” was passed. In Lubelskie, councilors passed a motion entitled “On the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.”

