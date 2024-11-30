3 Shot, 2 dead in Paul’s Avenue shooting 

By Admin. Updated 5:04 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2024, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

At least three (3) people have been shot, two (2) of which have been killed following a shooting incident in Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown.

The other man is in critical condition at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The shooting took place during the early hours of Saturday (November 30).

The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are unclear.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be released by the police as investigations continue.

One News SVG will bring more details as they come to hand from authoritative sources.

The killings have occurred after the September 13, 2024 killing of Jawanza “Sanga” Fraser, 45 years of Paul’s Avenue.

In a September 16 press release, the RSVGPF said: “The deceased has been identified as Jawanza “Sanga” Fraser, 45 years of Paul’s Avenue. Preliminary investigations indicate that while Mr. Fraser was sitting on a stool in front of a shop in Paul’s Avenue, an assailant wearing a cap and a Rasta wig on his head walked up to him, pulled a gun from a bag, and shot him multiple times about his body then ran away from the scene”.

“Fraser was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. At 2:25 p.m. later the said day, a medical practitioner pronounced Fraser deceased at the Accident and Emergency Department,” police said.

The November 30 Paul’s Avenue killings also come after the killing of Jelani John a 37-year-old Labourer of Fairbaine Pasture whose body was discovered in the vicinity of his next-door neighbor’s yard with gunshot injuries about his body on November 16, 2024, just before 7:00 a.m.

Additionally on November 17, 2024, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., police received reports that Romano Durham, a 24-year-old Labourer of Edinboro was discovered in the vicinity of the Edinboro public road. Durham was shot multiple times about his body by an unknown assailant.

Both men were pronounced deceased by District Medical Officers and post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of death.

These investigations are ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The Paul’s Avenue killings now bring the 2024 count to 45 killings and 48 homicides, police say.