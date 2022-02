The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Urban Development, Julian Francis says approximately 30-million dollars will be invested in the first instance in the Richmond Quarry Project.

At Media Conference at Cabinet Room this morning, Minister Francis spoke about the genesis of the Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FRANCIS-QUARRY.mp3

Minister Francis said an Environmental Impact Assessment was done on the proposed Quarry Site.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/FRANCIS-ASSESSMENT.mp3