$300,000 in ganja found in Point Fortin wardrobe, 2 held

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File Photo –

South Western Division (SWD) police seized an estimated $300,000 worth of “high-grade” marijuana early Thursday in Point Fortin.

The police also held a 60-year-old man and his son, 26.

A police report said Snr Supt Remy and W/Supt Theodore- Persad, together with ASPs Victor and Mathura, co-ordinated an exercise at the men’s home at Fanny Village.

They searched the house and found 7.96 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in a wardrobe and arrested the father and son.

The exercise also included Insp Marcelle, Sgt Singh, Cpls Carter and Seecharan, PC Ramesar, and other police from the SWD Task Force and CID.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com