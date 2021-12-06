3rd Test Match between Bangladesh and Pakistan abandoned

Today’s third day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Dhaka, Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

The covers never came off the Shere Bangla National Stadium, and the Bangladesh and Pakistan players didn’t go to the ground, as the Bangladesh capital bore the brunt of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Play was called off at 2.00 p. m local time though it could have happened much earlier. Match officials usually cling on to the hope of rain relenting. Even in that case, it takes an hour to clear the water off the ground and the covers. None of that was required today.

Only 30 minutes of play was possible on Saturday’s second day, when in the 6-2 overs that were bowled, Pakistan took their first day score from 161-2 to 188-2 with Babar Azam on 71 not out, and Axhar Ali on 52 not out.

The weather promises to be better on tomorrow’s fourth day and on the fifth day on Wednesday. There is no more rain in the weather forecast, but it might take a while for the ground staff to get rid of the excess water even when the sun comes out.