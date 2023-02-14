4.5 Magnitude quake recorded less than 100km off St John’s Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
The Caribbean recorded another earthquake and it was a 4.5 magnitude event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.
The nearest island to the epicentre was Antigua and Barbuda in the Northern Caribbean.
See the full report below:
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-12 3:28 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 17.18N
Longitude: 61.03W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 91 km, E
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 117 km, NE
Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 189 km, E
*distance and direction to epicentre
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
NewsAmericasNow.com