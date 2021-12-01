4 golfers test positive ahead of South African Open

The content originally appeared on: CNN
Dylan Mostert, Teaghan Gauche and Siyanda Mwandla are the latest golfers
to withdraw from the tournament after Darren Fichardt, an 18-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
Last week, the DP World Tour
, formerly called the European Tour, announced it would no longer sanction the event, due to travel restrictions placed on South Africa following increased concerns over the latest Covid-19 variant.
The DP World Tour had previously cut the Joburg Open to 54-holes, from the regular 72-holes, to help non-South African resident players and staff return to their home countries.
Due to the travel restrictions, The Alfred Dunhill Championship scheduled from December 9-12 was canceled.