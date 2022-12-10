4 held after double murder in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Four people linked to a robbery and double murder were arrested by the police in Manchester on Friday.

Three firearms, an AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a revolver, and a ballistic vest were also confiscated.

Reports are that the group of gunmen went to a supermarket at about 7:00 pm where they carried out a robbery.

Allegations are that the men reportedly shot two people before escaping from the scene. The two victims were later pronounced dead at hospital.

The four suspects were trying to escape when the vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted in the Williamsfield section of the parish.