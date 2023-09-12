50 Cent Marks ‘Curtis’ Anniversary With Racy Ciara Photos, Russell Wilson Fans React

50 Cent sure knows how to get the party started. The G-Unit chief is celebrating the 16th anniversary of his iconic album, Curtis, and fans of Russell Wilson and Ciara aren’t too thrilled about it.

It’s been more than a decade and a half since 50 Cent released his iconic album, Curtis, an era where he dated Ciara and had a PR beef with Kanye West. In celebrating his Curtis era, Fifty shared a post on Instagram that includes some photos from the 2007 album photo shoot.

Around the time 50 Cent dropped the album, he made a bed with Kanye West, who released his Graduation album on the same day, September 11, 2007. The two rappers went head-t-head about who would sell the most copies in the first week. Kanye West won the bet after Graduation sold a whopping 957,000 in the first week, while Curtis sold 691,000 in its first week.

Among the photos were some iconic pics of the New York rapper and Ciara, whom he was dating at the time.

“I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much sh*t going on in the street,” Fif wrote. “I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared. so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL.”

The album saw guest appearances from Akon, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Eminem. The project spawned hits like “I Get Money,” “Straight To The Bank,” and “Amusement Park.”

50 Cent and Ciara worked together on the 2006 single “Can’t Leave Em Alone,” which became a Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit, peaking at No. 40. The pair reported started dating around 2007, and their relationship lasted for three years until 2010.

Fity posted four photos of himself and Ciara clad in only her underwear while he donned baggy jeans showcasing his tattoos. Ciara is currently married to footballer Russell Wilson and is now pregnant with their third child together. She has another child from a previous relationship with Future.

Fans of the couple immediately pounced on 50 Cent in the comments, questioning his motives for posting the photos. If you know Fif, then you would know that he is often controversial with what he posts on social media and has never missed an opportunity to troll someone.

“Russell Wilson catches so many strays lol,” one person wrote while another asked him to take the photos down because she is someone’s wife. “Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol!” the follower wrote.

Russell Wilson certainly had a rough Sunday since 50 Cent photos weren’t the only thing he was dealing with. His team, the Broncos, lost to the Las Vegas Raiders as they started the NFL season.