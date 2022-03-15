50 Cent Press Oprah & Tyler Perry To Apologize To Mo’Nique

50 Cent says Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry should apologize to Mo’Nique and think now would be a good time.

The rapper turned movie executive is calling on Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey to apologize for their role in getting Mo’Nique blackballed in Hollywood. Mo’Nique alleged that a director Lee Daniels used his connections to spread rumors to make her have less work as an actress after she refused to market the movie Precious for which she received an Oscar award.

Last week 50 Cent had shared that he found the actress to be funny and said he wanted to hire her. 50 Cent currently has the best shows on television, including his hit series Power which features several top celebrities.

The rapper on Monday seems settled on hiring Mo’Nique and is using his clout to call out Perry and Oprah, who are accused of dogging the actress, causing her to lose work. Despite Lee Daniels’ denials that he blackballed her, the actress has not had a film or tv appearance since 2016. On Instagram, he called out the two TV powerhouse figures.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow [their] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” 50 wrote in the caption.

“So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. GLG GreenLighGang I don’t miss! #bransoncognac,” the movie producer said.

Last month, Mo’Nique said she had recorded Perry on the phone apologizing to her. Tyler Perry, however, declined to meet with Mo’Nique in person except under two circumstances: that they meet without her husband/manager and that she should apologize to him although she didn’t do anything to the Madea producer.

Oprah has not addressed the claims by Mo’Nique.

Now it seems like 50 Cent is ready to help the actress revive her career. Last week, Fifty said he went to one of her comedy shows in New York, and he was laughing the entire time while describing her as highly talented and funny.

It’s unclear if she will appear in his Powerverse or other shows he is working on, but one thing is for sure, 50 Cent means business when it comes to TV.