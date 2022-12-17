53 Pigeon Island residents sign up for land titles

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry Susan Rodrigues embracing one of the residents who signed up for her land title (Photo: DPI)

The Ministry of Housing and Water hosted an activity on Pigeon Island on the East Coast of Demerara which saw 53 persons signing up for title documents for lands they have been illegally occupying for years.

The exercise is the fulfillment of a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a community engagement back in August.

The residents, some of whom have been squatting in the area for more than 30 years, were elated as they will finally be able to approach the banks for loans to upgrade their homes.

“For years I have been wanting to repair my house to how I want and I wasn’t able to do that because we were living this way,” beneficiary Bibi Azwim, who has been squatting for more than two decades related.

She expressed gratitude to the government for not only regularising the area but delivering on its promise of developing the entire community infrastructure.

Another resident, Deomattie Laljie, who was squatting for 34 years, lauded the government for its swift actions in ensuring residents access their titles promptly.

“The promise the president and the minister made to us was in August and they said we will get it before the end of December and I am so happy because 34 years is not 34 days,” she told the Department of Public Information.

Residents signing up for their land titles

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who led the exercise said the documents will be processed and handed over to the families by next week.

“We committed to ensuring that we deliver the titles and address all of the matters that were raised with the president before Christmas of this year and so we are here to do so.

“I hope to return next week to distribute those titles to everyone in the squatting area,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues said the exercise is part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to improving the livelihood of the citizens in every community.

This, she pointed out is being done through a consultative process that involved the president along with his cabinet engaging the residents on issues and challenges affecting them.

“When we come into different communities, vulnerable communities, any community any part of this country, we meet with the people, we understand their challenges and then we make further commitments for which we have a track record of delivering on. Today is just another installment of that,” the minister affirmed.

Meanwhile, some 49 persons within the area were also allocated house lots. (DPI)

NewsAmericasNow.com