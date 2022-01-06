61 students have received Scholarships from the Government – NBC SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has awarded 61 scholarships to students who excelled at the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) and Associate Degree Programmes offered at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College:

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says seven National Scholarships, tenable for five years have been awarded to

1

Adiah Summyah Holder Prime Minister’s Award

2

Deck-qua-lanie Shenniqua Maurice Simmons Sir Frederick Ballantyne Award

3

Elrias Jr Keyondre Williams Sir James Fitz-Allen Mitchell Award

4

Donecia Xonell Charles Parnel R. Campbell Awardd

5

Tiyana Linelle Zonique Roberts Pearl Best Award

6

Shoné Petra Warrican Isabella Ferdinand-Samuel Award

7

Ashantaé Sharonique Shakem Williams Leopold Anthony Award

In addition 16 National Exhibition Scholarships, each tenable for three years have been awarded to:

1

Anwon Dells

2

Denai Shimeira Alexander

3

Jayden Saveesh Bissessar

4

Minchu Nia Maurice Keizer

5

N’Yah Ethline Mc Kenzie

6

Hosea Dominique Nichols

7

Oniefa Tish Nickie

8

Zuania Edencia Sabena Baptiste

9

Shaunté Patience Martha Da Santos

10

Kyle Joshua Kazim John

11

Wesley Jeffrey Jean-Louis Ottley

12

Damita Felicia Browne

13

Jovianne Kabili Edwards

14

Lavinia Kay Lavia

15

Keon Christopher Richardson

16

Rianne Ashanti Shemica Stowe

One scholarship, the Maurice Bishop Special Award, was awarded to Dessita Lewis, a National of Grenada who met the academic criteria for the award of a Special Scholarship, having completed an Associate Degree Programme at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College

And, two Special Awards, tenable for three years will go to:

1

Fleurisia Wyllie

2

Fransisca Alexander-Holder

Bursaries valued at 25-thousand dollars a year were also awarded to 35 persons, with a total value of 75-thousand EC-dollars for a maximum duration of three years.

The release says the Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers commends all awardees and successful candidates, teachers, parents, guardians and other stakeholders for the exceptional performance of students in the 2021 examinations.

It noted that this was achieved, despite the challenges faced over the past two years as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 volcanic eruption.