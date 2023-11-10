621 road accidents reported as of the end of September 2023

As at the end of September 2023, there has been 621 reported accidents.

Speaking to NBC news Corporal Phillip King of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Force Traffic Branch gave an overview of the accident statistics for the year.

Corporal King explained that while the number of road accidents have increased for the same period, injuries and fatalities have decreased.

