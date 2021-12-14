7.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The quake hit 112 kilometers (69 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia’s Flores Island. The USGS said it struck at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11 miles) in the Flores Sea at 10:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).

Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of the earthquake epicenter.”

The head of Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati, later confirmed a tsunami warning had ended.

She said 15 aftershocks have been reported so far, the strongest of which was 5.6 magnitude.

Read More