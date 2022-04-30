82 bursaries were presented to students at the Central Leeward Secondary School

Eighty-two bursaries were presented to students at the Central Leeward Secondary School yesterday in the Taiwan Bursary Scholarship Program.

The support given to students under this program is intended to allow them to continue their studies on a regular basis and aid them with School Supplies, Meals, and Transportation.

In his address at the ceremony, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li Lan said his Government will continue to invest in education.

Meanwhile, Principal of the Central Leeward Secondary School Michael Scott thanked Taiwan for its continued assistance.

More than 11-thousand Vincentian students from Primary, Secondary to Tertiary Schools have benefited from Taiwan Bursaries Program since it was launched in 1998.