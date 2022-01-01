874 cars were torched in France on New Year’s Eve

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A total of 874 vehicles were set ablaze across France on New Year’s Eve as part of a decades-old tradition.

But with coronavirus-related restrictions in place, that figure is lower than in previous years, according to Interior Minister G?rald Darmanin.

A total of 1,316 cars were set on fire in 2019, according to a press release issued by the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

However, more people were taken in for questioning than in previous years, with 441 brought in compared to 376 in 2019.

In Strasbourg, northeastern France, 31 people were taken in for questioning after vehicles and trash cans were alight.

