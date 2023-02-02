9-y-o’s ‘horrifying murder’ can only be described as ‘evil’ — PM Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed outrage at the monstrous murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel, who was found dead in her Hanover community on Wednesday night after she did not return home from school

“Nikita’s horrifying murder is a shock to our collective conscience and sense of community and can only be described as evil,” said Holness in a Jamaica House release on Thursday.

Nikita left home for school at approximately 7am on Wednesday but did not return at her usual time. Her mother reported her missing and, during a search in the community, her body was found. A suspect, who is reportedly known to the the girl’s family, is now in police custody.

Related Article

In the release on Thursday, Holness offered his deep condolence and support to the young girl’s family, as they try to make sense of her vicious murder.

“My heart goes out to Nikita’s family and loved ones and I am sure the entire Jamaica is praying for the family at this very sad time,” he said.

Holness continued by saying that the society must never become numb to the increasing barbarity of violent acts.

“The society must clearly define and defend the moral line by speaking out against and unequivocally condemning these violent acts and supporting measures that will bring the perpetrators to justice. For this reason, government is urgently amending the Offenses Against the Person Act to provide stiffer penalties for those who terrorise and prey upon our people, particularly vulnerable and innocent children.

“Such barbaric criminals must be in no doubt that the country wants them separated from the society,” he added.

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has also condemned the “callous criminal attack and murder, expressing “deep sadness” at the death of the child.

“This brutal assault and murder of little Nikita is a sad reflection of the callous barbarity that characterises elements in our society. Every child should be protected by the society as a whole. We must all be on guard to protect our children as they travel the island’s roads,” Williams stated.

She urged anyone who may have information that could help the police in their investigations to share it quickly so that the perpetrators can be caught and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Williams said that her ministry has reached out through its regional office to offer counselling services to Nikita’s immediate family and school community.

NewsAmericasNow.com