90s R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dies At Age 51

In some sad news, R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away. He was most popularly known for his track “You” and the gold-selling album Bout It.

Powell, whose limelight was mostly in the 90s, died at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday, and no cause of death has been given as yet. The news was confirmed by his younger sister, Tamara Powell of the R&B duo Trina and Tamara. He was 51 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn the tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy,” she posted.

She added that Powell not only loved music but that he had a very deep affection for his fans, who supported him throughout his career as well.

In another post, Tamara shared a clip of the late singer performing one of his most popular songs, “You.”

“That voice! Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever,” she wrote in the caption. She also added that she would miss him terribly since they were both very close.

Powell lived the 90s dream of getting discovered when he caught a music producer’s attention at a local talent show. He was just 23 when “You” started climbing the charts in 1999. The song would go on to peak at No. 2 on the R&B Billboard charts and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He would go on to release four albums, with the last coming in 2003. That album was called Jesse. He always maintained that he stayed in the music for the love of it and not the money.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time.