98 active Covid-19 cases now recorded here in SVG – NBC SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now has 98 active cases of Covid 19, after three recoveries were reported on Monday February 14th.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says nine new Rapid Antigen positive cases were also reported on Monday.

Five persons are currently hospitalized with Covid 19, and all five are unvaccinated.

8262 cases of Covid 19, and 6526 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. 103 persons have died from the virus.

The Ministry of Health says 66,644 doses of the Covid 19 vaccine have been administered here to date: 33,939 persons have received their first dose, and 28,798 have received their second dose. 2,907 persons have received boosters.