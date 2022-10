The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A 26-man Windward Islands squad has been selected to prepare for this year’s Regional CG United Super50 Cup.

From today to next Tuesday, the players will be involved in a Best of the Best Series of four 50-Overs matches after which the Windward Islands Volcanoes squad will be named for the regional tournament in Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago from 27th October to 20th November.