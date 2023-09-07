A bill was passed to amend the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Citizenship Bill

A bill to amend the St Vincent and the Grenadines Citizenship Bill was passed during yesterday’s sitting of the House of Assembly with bipartisan support.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who tabled the bill explained that it would allow for children of Vincentian parents who live in the diaspora to get citizenship without the provisions of naturalization.

Meanwhile leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Friday said that he would want to see the expansion of a bill of to enhance the ties to St Vincent and the Grenadines by young Vincentians living in the diaspora.

Parliament has been suspended until October 3th, 2023.

Photo credit: NBC Live