A call has been made for a greater participation of youth in the Agricultural Sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call was made by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar, during his address at a Ceremony on Saturday to coincide with World Food Day.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan stressed the need for increased productivity to ensure food safety and security.

FAO Sub Regional Coordinator, Dr. Renatta Clarke commended this country’s efforts despite facing several challenges.

World Food Day was observed with the theme “Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.”