A call has been made to address the issue of child abuse here in SVG

Minister of National Mobilization, Orando Brewster has made an appeal for Vincentians to play an active role in addressing the issue of Child Abuse.

He made the appeal during a ceremony which was held this morning, to officially launch Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, with the theme Stand Up and Speak Out for Children: No Excuse for Child Abuse

Minister Brewster said a proactive approach is needed to tackle this problem

Delivering the feature address during this morning’s launch Head Girl at the St. Vincent Girls High School, Ashlyn Francis appealed to citizens to strive to be positive role models for future generations.

Meanwhile Director of the Child Development Division in the Ministry of social Development Jemma Alexander has made an urgent appeal for matters relating to Child Abuse to be at the fore throughout the year and not just during the month of April.

Miss Alexander said raising awareness about Child Abuse and neglect can play a major role in preventing abuse.

