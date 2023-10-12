A Coastal Heritage Tour will be held this weekend

Activities to observe this country’s 44th anniversary of Independence will continue this weekend with the Coastal Heritage Tour.

Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Culture, Maxine Browne said this activity will be held by the SVG National Trust this Saturday October 14th to highlight the country’s changing landscape following the recent volcanic eruption.

Miss Browne said the objective of the program is to teach Vincentians more about their heritage.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/HERITAGE1.mp3

Miss Browne said the activities will continue with an exhibition on Monday October 16th, World Food Day.

She said activities will also be held in Layou on Monday as part of the national Independence celebrations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/HERITAGE2.mp3

This year’s activities are being held with the theme: Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45.

Photo credit: NBC Files