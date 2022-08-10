A Cultural Caravan will be held in Sandy Bay this weekend, as part of activities to observe Emancipation Month.

Coordinator of the activities, Sean Frederick says the event will be held at the Old School Yard in Sandy Bay from about 3pm on Saturday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SANDY-CARAVAN.mp3

Mr. Frederick says a Breadfruit Festival will also be held as part of the month-long activities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BREADFRUIT-FEST.mp3

According to Mr. Frederick every Friday during the month of August has been dubbed African Dress Day.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SEAN-WEAR.mp3

The activities are being held with the theme “Embracing Our Past – Forging Ahead in the Future”.