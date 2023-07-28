A Day of Prayer is being held by the SVG Coalition of Churches today

The SVG Coalition of Churches is hosting a Day of Prayer today in light of the recent escalation of violence in the country.

The Churches are calling for the nation to unite in prayer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and ask the Lord to restore the country,

Bishop Wendel Davis of the New Testament Church of God says everyone has a responsibility to pray for the nation

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/DAVIS-PRAYER.mp3

Archbishop Melford Pompey also stressed the importance of praying for the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/MELFORD-PRAYER.mp3

The Day of Prayer is being held with the theme “Heal our Land, Lord” and will end at six this evening.

Photo credit: All Saints Church of The Iwall