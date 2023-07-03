A Flag-Raising Ceremony was held at the Administrative Complex in Kingstown to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of the Caribbean Community CARICOM.

Deputy Director of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Maxwell Charles was among officials who addressed the ceremony.

He said the Government is fully committed to regional integration.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FLAG-RAISING1.mp3

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel highlighted the importance of the Regional Bloc.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FLAG-RAISING2.mp3