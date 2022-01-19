A Food Packing and Distribution program has commenced here in SVG – NBC SVG

Thousands of Vincentians stand to benefit from a Food Packing and Distribution Program which is being carried out by Global Medic, a Canadian Disaster Response Agency.

Global Medic is partnering with the Government, to carry out the Program, which is being coordinated by Emergency Programs Officer at Global Medic, Dayla O’Hearn-Smith.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Mrs. O’Hearn-Smith provided some background information about the initiative.

Mrs. O’Hearn-Smith said over the past two weeks the team has been donating food packages to the Vincentian public.

The program is being carried out through the efforts of this country’s Consul General in Canada, Fitzgerald Huggins.

He anticipates that over five thousand families will benefit in this initial phase of the program.